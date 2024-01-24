Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,962,112 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 939,058 shares.The stock last traded at $10.18 and had previously closed at $10.18.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.61.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.29. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,263.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

