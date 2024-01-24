OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Invests $488,000 in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NDSN. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Nordson by 2.8% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Nordson by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Nordson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Nordson by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nordson by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total transaction of $875,390.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,596.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total value of $875,390.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,596.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,118 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,920. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $254.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.11. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $265.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

NDSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

