Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Aberdeen International Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 7.74.
Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($3.32) million during the quarter.
Aberdeen International Company Profile
Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aberdeen International
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Is Xerox’s 6.0% dividend a value deal or a value trap?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Buy any dip in GE stock even with uncertainty around the spinoff
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Why Microsoft won’t stop at $400
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.