Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,056 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,428 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $91.97 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $104.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.23.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.82.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

