Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 164.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 355,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 221,281 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $42,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.66.

Shares of ENPH opened at $114.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.94 and its 200-day moving average is $121.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $247.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

