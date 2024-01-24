ValiRx (LON:VAL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.10

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.10 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.20 ($0.07), with a volume of 705845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.35 ($0.07).

ValiRx Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.74 million, a PE ratio of -171.50 and a beta of 0.61.

ValiRx Company Profile

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a short peptide that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of end-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

