Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $41.45 Million Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,929 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Essex Property Trust worth $41,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,419,056,000 after purchasing an additional 874,625 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,588,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 112.4% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,175,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after buying an additional 1,151,338 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,706,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock opened at $238.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.52. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.03 and a 52 week high of $252.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.56.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

