DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Hits New 12-Month High at $152.86

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $152.86 and last traded at $151.65, with a volume of 977793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, November 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.53.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 35.68%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 309 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

