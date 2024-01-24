Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.74. Approximately 186,485 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 87,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Montage Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Montage Gold Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$131.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Montage Gold Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

