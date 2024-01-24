Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.19

Shares of Questerre Energy Co. (TSE:QEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 21000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Questerre Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.42 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Questerre Energy Company Profile

Questerre Energy Corporation acquires, explores, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in Canada. It produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 40,960 acres located in Kakwa, west central Alberta, including a 25% working interest in 10,080 acres in Kakwa Central; 50% working interest in 4,480 acres in Kakwa North; 50% interest in 22,400 acres in Kakwa West; and 50% interest in 3,840 acres in Kakwa South.

