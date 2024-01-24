Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $88.00

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 84.33 ($1.07), with a volume of 8629 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84 ($1.07).

Newmark Security Stock Up 4.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 67.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 58.05. The stock has a market cap of £8.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2,152.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.90.

About Newmark Security

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

