Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.51

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 6000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Spectral Medical Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$139.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Spectral Medical alerts:

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.40 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spectral Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.