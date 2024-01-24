Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $149.37 and last traded at $149.54. 19,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 49,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.24 and its 200-day moving average is $161.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $424.73 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 49.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $2.1589 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the second quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 374.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.