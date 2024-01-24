Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.18 and last traded at $8.19. 314,562 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 684,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 29,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

