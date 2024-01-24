Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Hits New 1-Year High at $67.40

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.40 and last traded at $66.83, with a volume of 853931 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STNG. StockNews.com lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Up 3.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 46.07%. The firm had revenue of $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 11.70%.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1,037.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1,985.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 21,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

