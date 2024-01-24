Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.83 and last traded at $8.79. Approximately 109,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 489,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IE

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 4,787.04% and a negative return on equity of 51.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph Taylor Melvin sold 61,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $636,257.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,047 shares in the company, valued at $7,271,642.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ivanhoe Electric

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 27.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,144,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,721,000 after buying an additional 2,181,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 111.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,046,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,963,000 after buying an additional 4,772,283 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 9.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,397,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,436,000 after buying an additional 281,445 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 500.6% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,751,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,845,000 after buying an additional 1,460,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 0.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,103,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ivanhoe Electric

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.