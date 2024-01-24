Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.82

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.82 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 1,574.27 ($20.00), with a volume of 1467814 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,578 ($20.05).
ANTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($16.14) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($21.98) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Antofagasta to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,491.43 ($18.95).
In other Antofagasta news, insider Ramon Jara sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,702 ($21.63), for a total value of £89,525.20 ($113,755.02). Corporate insiders own 65.39% of the company’s stock.
Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.
