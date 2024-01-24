Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Trading 6.8% Higher

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.28 and last traded at $30.17. 58,303 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 215,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MEG shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.59.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $167.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.96 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 6.73%. Research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CFO Allan Dicks acquired 2,000 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $51,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 264,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,782,704.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter worth $58,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 494.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

