Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $249.00

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 249 ($3.16) and last traded at GBX 248.28 ($3.15), with a volume of 690932 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246 ($3.13).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 239.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 227.70. The stock has a market cap of £288.60 million, a PE ratio of -1,869.23 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Ashoka India Equity Investment alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jamie Skinner acquired 1,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £3,574.38 ($4,541.78). Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ashoka India Equity Investment

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.