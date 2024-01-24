Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Shares Up 2.6%

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DANGet Free Report) shares shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 167,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 97,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Arianne Phosphate Trading Up 20.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$64.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DANGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Arianne Phosphate Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arianne Phosphate Company Profile

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. Arianne Phosphate Inc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicoutimi, Canada.

Further Reading

