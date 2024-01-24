Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,400,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 983,436 shares.The stock last traded at $7.07 and had previously closed at $7.22.

Braskem Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.76). Braskem had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 78.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Equities analysts expect that Braskem S.A. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Braskem

About Braskem

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Braskem by 156.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braskem by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Braskem by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Braskem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Braskem by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

Featured Stories

