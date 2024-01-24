Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,400,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 983,436 shares.The stock last traded at $7.07 and had previously closed at $7.22.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28.
Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.76). Braskem had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 78.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Equities analysts expect that Braskem S.A. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
