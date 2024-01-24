Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Trading 7.3% Higher

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) traded up 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.06. 2,675,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 7,705,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

Virgin Galactic Trading Up 3.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 11,299.86% and a negative return on equity of 113.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,165,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,298,000 after buying an additional 6,823,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,491,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth about $6,569,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 647,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,562 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,550,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,992 shares during the period. 28.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

