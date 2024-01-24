Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.31. Approximately 301,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,011,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

SLRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Acelyrin in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Acelyrin Stock Up 3.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.40). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 10,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $79,220.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,603,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,878,496.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AyurMaya Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth $195,096,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acelyrin by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,961,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,488 shares in the last quarter. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,616,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,400,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acelyrin by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,189,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,432,000 after acquiring an additional 116,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

