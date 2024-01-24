E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Trading 6% Higher

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.86. 203,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,042,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETWO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on E2open Parent from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.29.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 202.58%. The company had revenue of $157.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETWO. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 513.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

