Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Trading 6.8% Higher

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.94 and last traded at $27.77. Approximately 894,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,981,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CART shares. Bank of America began coverage on Maplebear in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Maplebear Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.40.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($20.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($17.33) by ($3.53). The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CART. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,469,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter worth about $6,640,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter worth $846,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,796,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

