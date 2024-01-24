Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Trading 6.5% Higher

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.68 and last traded at $21.63. 201,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 634,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Myriad Genetics news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,230.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

