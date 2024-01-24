Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Increased to $4.50 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PLUG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.93. Plug Power has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $18.88.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Plug Power’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Plug Power will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

