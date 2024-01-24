Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) PT Lowered to $57.00

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.90. The company has a market cap of $660.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $45.38 and a twelve month high of $61.94.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 137,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

