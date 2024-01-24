Piper Sandler Trims CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Target Price to $17.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CNX. StockNews.com lowered CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho upgraded CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSE:CNX opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.01. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 58.04% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.49 million. Analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CNX Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 19.9% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,108 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter worth $35,250,000. State Street Corp grew its position in CNX Resources by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after buying an additional 1,760,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 2,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,887 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

