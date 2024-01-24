Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5,545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADM stock opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.99. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $51.49 and a 52 week high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Roth Capital cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

