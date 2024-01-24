Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Community Bank System’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE CBU opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $498,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,283.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $498,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,283.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Levy purchased 1,300 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.60 per share, with a total value of $50,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,666.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Community Bank System by 120.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 21,427 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 15.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at $410,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at $1,133,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 7.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

