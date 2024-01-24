FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%.

Shares of NASDAQ FVCB opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.21. FVCBankcorp has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $15.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

In other FVCBankcorp news, insider William G. Byers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $71,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,355.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,593 shares of company stock worth $111,569. Corporate insiders own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after buying an additional 55,505 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in FVCBankcorp by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after purchasing an additional 106,402 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in FVCBankcorp by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 817,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,964,000 after purchasing an additional 392,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FVCBankcorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 792,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in FVCBankcorp by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 57,182 shares during the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

