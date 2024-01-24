WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. WesBanco had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

WesBanco Price Performance

WesBanco stock opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.89.

WesBanco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSBC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,090,000 after acquiring an additional 26,551 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 555,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 16,872 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

