Piper Sandler Cuts EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $49.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.42% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.73.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09. EQT has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.56.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that EQT will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 10,257.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

