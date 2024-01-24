Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 20.74%.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Capital City Bank Group has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $494.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average is $29.72.

Capital City Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Capital City Bank Group from $34.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity at Capital City Bank Group

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Marshall M. Criser III bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,134. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 947.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 1,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

