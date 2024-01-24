GATX (NYSE:GATX) Given New $136.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GATX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GATX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

Get GATX alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GATX

GATX Price Performance

Shares of GATX stock opened at $125.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.97. GATX has a 52 week low of $97.21 and a 52 week high of $133.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.58.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.32 million. GATX had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GATX

In related news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $63,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,419 shares in the company, valued at $758,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GATX

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in GATX by 104.5% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of GATX by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GATX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.