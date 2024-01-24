Quantum (QUA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5.60 and approximately $20.94 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00017926 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00022809 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,945.55 or 0.99728979 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00011365 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.48 or 0.00205928 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $20.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.