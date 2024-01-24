Lido Staked ETH Achieves Market Cap of $20.82 Billion (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,228.65 or 0.05564090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $20.82 billion and approximately $16.66 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,342,139 tokens. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,360,455.76035299. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 2,226.07585767 USD and is down -4.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $92,204,603.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

