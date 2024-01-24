dForce USD Trading Up 4.3% This Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $31.56 million and $12,264.07 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00162447 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00010145 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014444 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,262,943 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99262695 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $1,785.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.