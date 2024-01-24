BitTorrent-New Tops One Day Trading Volume of $27.41 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $782.14 million and approximately $27.41 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

