Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) & NOVONIX (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Critical Survey

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) and NOVONIX (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Eos Energy Enterprises and NOVONIX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 2 6 0 2.75 NOVONIX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 710.19%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than NOVONIX.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

65.4% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of NOVONIX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NOVONIX has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and NOVONIX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises $17.92 million 9.70 -$229.81 million ($2.67) -0.41 NOVONIX $6.11 million N/A -$51.83 million N/A N/A

NOVONIX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and NOVONIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises -1,969.69% N/A -156.56% NOVONIX N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises beats NOVONIX on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

About NOVONIX

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Battery Materials, Battery Technology, and Graphite Exploration. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment, performs consulting services and carries out research and development in battery development. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment, performs consulting services and research and development in battery development. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

