DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) vs. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Critical Review

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and DiamondRock Hospitality’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust $506.10 million 1.74 $53.82 million ($0.07) -73.14 DiamondRock Hospitality $1.00 billion 1.92 $109.33 million $0.39 23.58

DiamondRock Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than Brandywine Realty Trust. Brandywine Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DiamondRock Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. DiamondRock Hospitality pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out -857.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DiamondRock Hospitality pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brandywine Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and DiamondRock Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust -1.92% -0.63% -0.25% DiamondRock Hospitality 8.79% 5.79% 2.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.5% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Brandywine Realty Trust and DiamondRock Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 1 1 1 0 2.00 DiamondRock Hospitality 0 4 1 0 2.20

Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $5.94, indicating a potential upside of 16.19%. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus target price of $9.83, indicating a potential upside of 6.94%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than DiamondRock Hospitality.

Volatility and Risk

Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DiamondRock Hospitality beats Brandywine Realty Trust on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

