Cronos Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.59 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and approximately $9.59 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0782 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00077556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00026927 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00022972 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006701 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

