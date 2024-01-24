Threshold (T) Price Down 17.2% Over Last Week

Threshold (T) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $266.70 million and approximately $38.84 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,559,299,778.724934 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02601844 USD and is down -5.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $43,140,177.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

