Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.83.

Separately, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Nikola in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Nikola Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. Nikola has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.71. The company has a market cap of $692.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.92.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of ($1.73) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 million. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 151.40% and a negative net margin of 1,475.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nikola

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 24.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Further Reading

