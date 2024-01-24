Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Donaldson in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 792.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $168,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $168,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,641.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,812. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DCI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $64.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.72.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

