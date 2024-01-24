First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 15th

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE FMY opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $12.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMY. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

