First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 15th

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE FMY opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $12.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
