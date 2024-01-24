Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 406 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,284,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,521,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $110.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.12 and a twelve month high of $110.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.83. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

