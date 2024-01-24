Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,280,000 after purchasing an additional 674,196 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,759,000 after acquiring an additional 170,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 48,395.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,026 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $604,181.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,449,753.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,026 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $604,181.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,449,753.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $2,036,487.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,310,453.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 534,757 shares of company stock worth $102,251,509 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Trading Up 3.3 %

SNOW stock opened at $205.65 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.56 and a 1 year high of $205.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.11. The firm has a market cap of $67.72 billion, a PE ratio of -76.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

