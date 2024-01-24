Textron (NYSE:TXT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Textron updated its FY24 guidance to $6.20-6.40 EPS.

TXT stock opened at $79.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Textron has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.43 and a 200 day moving average of $76.66. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Textron in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 27.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,596,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,678,000 after purchasing an additional 997,119 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $64,467,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,287,657,000 after acquiring an additional 519,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 31.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,931,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,415,000 after acquiring an additional 464,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 2,973.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,083,000 after purchasing an additional 456,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

